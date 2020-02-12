Asbury members strut their stuff(ing)

Asbury United Methodist Church once again served a free Thanksgiving day meal to members of the community. Twenty-four volunteers helped cook and “serve” 353 people as they drove past the church to pick up their meal. Food was donated by Lund Food Holdings, Don’s Motor Mart and Word of Faith Dominion Church. They served 15 turkeys (20-21 lbs. each), 11 pans of stuffing, along with green beans and pumpkin pie—double the amount the church has served in the past.