Asbury UMC Christmas program

Asbury UMC Sunday School students presented “A Christmas Story,” Dec. 15. Those participating (in no special order): Brynna Mannes (Joseph); Lily Young (Mary); Freddy Holtan (Jesus); Sheep—Kennedy Mannes, Teddy Holtan, Hailey Slattum; Shepherds–Pearl Imler, Sawyer Schipper, Tate Schipper; Angels– Avery Grunhovd, Kylee Mannes, Wrenley Christianson; Stars—Delaney Imler, Tavi Christianson, Anna Budach; JJ Schipper (Innkeeper and “Night”); Narrators–Sara Nelson and Aidan Benny.