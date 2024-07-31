Asbury UMC supports Midwest Mission

Asbury United Methodist Church, Lake Mills, suports the Midwest Mission through Mission kits and other donations. Recently, Asbury took down to Jefferson, three sewing machines, five bicycles, one walker and 50 surgical scissors.

Sometimes Iowa is on the receiving end of the donations. In May, the Midwest Mission sent many cleaning kits and tornado kits to Greenfield. Recently, 360 flood kits went out to Spencer and another 360 to Rock Valley.

In June, a shipment went to Georgetown, Guyana, where Kelli Lair, Lake Mills, started her international teaching career. This shipment included: 1,400 personal dignity kits; 230 quilts; 160 layette kits; 16 electric sewing machines; five treadle sewing machines; 12 bikes; 10 hospital beds; 38 tarps; 30 wheelchairs; 62 sleeping mats; medical supplies and chairs.

Midwest Mission works with United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) and other nonprofits to help with humanitarian relief, domestically and internationally.

Asbury secretary, Ona VanHeiden, her daughter, Teyla, a few church youth, and the pastor, attended the ELCA Youth Gathering in New Orleans, where 16,000 youth came together to celebrate their faith and service to others. Each day had a daily theme—Created to Be Brave-You Are Not Alone; Created to be Authentic–You are Seen; Created to Be Free–You are Loved; Created to Be Disruptive–You are Called; and Created to Be Disciples–You are Sent.

The August Noisy Offering at Asbury will help school children have a bag filled with supplies for the new school year, i.e., tablets, books, scissors, pencils, erasers, and rulers.