Assistance available to Iowa renters and landlords

Governor Reynolds, the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Legal Aid are reminding Iowa renters and landlords of resources available to them with the federal eviction moratorium’s expiration on July 31. Iowa renters at-risk of eviction or who receive an eviction notice should immediately apply for assistance through the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program and contact Iowa Legal Aid to inquire about legal assistance that may be available to them at no cost.

“Assisting Iowa renters at-risk of eviction has been a priority since the very start of the COVID19 pandemic,” said Governor Reynolds. “Our team immediately launched eviction, foreclosure and utility assistance programs that helped more than 18,000 COVID-19 impacted Iowans through a total of more than $35 million in CARES Act funds and I remain steadfast in my commitment to assisting Iowa renters in need.”

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program provides eligible renters who are at-risk of eviction due to a financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 outbreak with rent and/or utility assistance for a total of up to 12 months in back payment assistance. Program eligibility requirements and the online application is available at iowahousingrecovery.com.

The program is open to renters statewide, with the exception of residents of Polk County or the City of Des Moines. More information on the program that may assist Polk County and City of Des Moines residents is available at impactcap.org.

“The vast majority of evictions really come down to economics for landlords and tenants alike,” said Iowa Legal Aid Litigation Director and General Counsel Alex Kornya. “Letting the rental assistance system work is in the best economic interests of everyone involved. Iowa Legal Aid strongly encourages landlords to assist their tenants with the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program application process and to receive a final application decision before proceeding with eviction action.”

The Iowa Finance Authority has worked through the initial influx of applications received through the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program, and all applications submitted to date currently have a case manager actively reviewing them. The program has received a total of 9,000 applications and has assisted more than 3,000 eligible households in 91 counties through a total of more than $9 million in assistance to date. Renters in need are encouraged to apply for assistance.