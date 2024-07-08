August Library Corner

As July comes to a close, we reflect back upon the Summer Reading Program and, with anticipation, look ahead to fall and all it will bring. While the Summer Reading Program events wrapped up with a FREE movie at the Mills Theater, July 31, and a Pool Party at the Lake Mills Aquatic Center, Aug. 3. We encourage the kids to continue to read and bring in their bookmarks. Our prizes will be available until school gets underway, so we want to be sure families know that the kids can still work towards their goals and be rewarded for their efforts. We are beyond grateful for all of the participants, families, volunteers, and of course, sponsors who made these events possible. Their donations provided, not only financial and in-kind support, but affirmation that our community sponsors value the mission of the Lake Mills Public Library.

We were honored to have been asked, by Officer Matt Levine of the Lake Mills Police Department, to participate in “National Night Out” Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Oakwood Park. As a staff, we have always viewed the Lake Mills Public Library as a safe place for children, youth, adults, and families. We have worked hard to promote the library as a place where ALL people are welcome. We strive to provide materials and programming that are inclusive, inviting, and equitable. To be viewed as such by the LMPD and citizens of Lake Mills, helps to validate our purpose.

As a former teacher and school counselor, August would always bring with it, the excitement of meeting new students and families, planning engaging instruction, brainstorming fun activities and events throughout the year, and the much-anticipated “first day of school.” This year will be different for me, but we thought it might be fun to stay connected to our school families by offering a “School Supply” Bingo event. Mark your calendars for Thursday, Aug. 8, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., to come in for a chance to score an item or two from your school supply list. We have pencils, rulers, tablets, folders, glue sticks, glue, crayons, colored pencils, markers, post-it notes, disinfectant wipes, and more. Not to mention, we’re working on your number and spelling skills while we play . . . B-9, I-23, N-44, G-57, O-71.

We had another great night at the Farmer’s Market, July 29 (pictured above). We appreciate all of you who stopped by our tables and did “Vegetable Stamping” to the story “Rainbow Fish.” Who knew celery made such perfect scales?!? Miss Lori has wind-spinners planned for our Aug. 26 Farmer’s Market visit. Be sure to stop by to get in on the fun.

Erik Nelson did such an amazing job presenting about his years in China at our July “Snack & Share” that there is demand for a “Part 2.” As he looks forward to continuing his educational pursuits in Italy soon, we are not certain we can schedule him for China: Part 2. We are, however, very grateful that he was willing to present and wish him all the best as he looks ahead to Italy. Perhaps, when he completes that adventure, he will stop back to share about his experiences there as well.

Our August “Lunch and Learn” will be held Friday, Aug. 30, from 10:30–11:30 a.m. Allison Rice, representing Winnebago County Public Health, will be here to share information about the many services provided by their home health care specialists as they strive to meet the needs of their clients. The ultimate goal is to provide additional support and care such that these clients may remain safe and in their homes for as long as possible. This is such an important service and Allison and her staff do a wonderful job caring for the people in our community and beyond. Stop in to hear all they have to offer and enjoy a refreshing summer lunch while you’re here.

There are still many great days of summer to enjoy—pool days, picnic days, vacation days, school-shopping days, and “dog days.” May your days ahead be filled with fun, relaxation, excitement, memory-making, and of course—reading. We appreciate your continued support of the Lake Mills Public Library.