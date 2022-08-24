Home / News / Ball field improvements

Ball field improvements

Wed, 08/24/2022 - 10:16am Terry

The Lake Mills Park and Rec Dept. haas been busy this past month. New dugouts, bleachers, and fencing have been constructed at the ball field south of the school, due to grant money from the Lake Mills Foundation, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa-Winnebago County, and the MLB Twins. The third grade and under youth ball teams use this field for practice and games, and the school makes use of this field for P.E. The dugouts have been embellished with baseballs and bats, cut in half.

