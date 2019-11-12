Band and music lovers unite for Christmas concert, Dec. 18

by Bonnie Kay Baldwin

Lake Mills Graphic

Caryl Dahn and Steve Iverson, Lake Mills, find enjoyment in many ways, but one of the best, is to play the instruments they played in their high school and college bands, now as senior adults.

The New Horizons band is an international non-profit organization, dedicated to expanding musical opportunities for adults, and exists in numerous cities in Iowa, like Mason City, Des Moines and Iowa City. Their motto is Music for Life.

Iverson said the band started with about six people in Mason City, swelling to about 60, recently. Dahn has been a member for about three years, and Iverson, for about 10 years.

“Frank Dahn, (former LMCS band director, and Caryl’s late husband), got me involved years ago. I play the baritone saxophone, now called the euphonium,” said Iverson. When he was in high school, the baritone was a school-owned instrument, so he never owned his own, until about three years ago.

Frank Dahn was friends with the present band conductor, Bernie Bjorkland, Nora Springs.

Dahn plays her clarinet and is listed as last chair, because she was the last clarinetist to join. There are no tryouts, she stated. Whoever wants to join is welcome, and the cost is minimal.

Iverson, former elementary (fifth grade teacher), for 34 years at LMCS), and Dahn, former LMCS art teacher for 35 years, join the other members in practice on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. in Reunion Hall at Music Man Square, 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave., for approximately an hour. If the members want, they can come to an extra rehearsal on Tuesdays, or have private lessons with Bjorkland.

The 16th Annual Christmas concert is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 4 p.m. in Reunion Hall, at Music Man Square, but there will also be a rehearsal for the Christmas concert coming up, Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Southbridge Mall.

The New Horizons Band, also performs a spring concert, and two songs for the radio station, KCMR, early December. The count of musicians changes some, depending on those that travel south for the winter.The band takes one month off during the summer and a break during winter.

“We play a wide repertoire of music—marches, soft, slow stuff, but I’m pretty impressed with how it sounds. There are lots of retired band directors that play, and most people have experience with sight reading music,” said Iverson. “It’s something to do in the winter, and it’s fun playing an instrument with a group/being part of a band.”

“Bernie is an excellent conductor, has a good sense of humor, but does keep us on task,” said Caryl. “I’ve always liked to play clarinet, and really enjoy being a part of the band community.”