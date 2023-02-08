The Freeborn County Historical Museum is inviting you to stop by and say, “Hi Barbie!” Through Aug. 18, you will be able to get free admission to the museum if you bring your Barbie or Ken doll, or come dressed as one. While you visit, take pictures in our life size Barbie doll box, and complete a Barbie scavenger hunt through the museum.

They also have a fabulous Barbie prize bag full of all things Barbie that they will be drawing for Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. You can enter up to four times by dressing up as Barbie when you come to the museum, bring a Barbie doll, find the correct number of Barbies, and bring your ticket stub from seeing the Barbie movie.

The museum is located at 1031 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea, Minn., and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The FCHM is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects, preserves, and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours, and educational programs.

For more information, call 507-373-8003 or email Erin at programs@fchmmn.org.