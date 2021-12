Mavis Bergo, 91, Lake Mills, sustained injuries in a car/train accident last Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that Bergo was driving her 2008 Ford Edge (pictured above) north on S. Washington Ave. when she failed to stop at the intersection with S. 6th Ave. W., and collided with a train around 2 p.m.

Bergo was transported to Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., with unspecified injuries.