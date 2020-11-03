Bergo, Lindeman chosen to attend Boys State

American Legion Otto Chose Post #235 has chosen Isaac Bergo and Braydon Lindeman, juniors at LMHS, to attend this year’s Boys State.

Boys State is a six-day course in government. Participants will learn about the functioning of city, county, and state government in the State of Iowa.

The knowledge young men gain will be by actual experience, as American Legion Boys State is a total “hands-on” program. The young men will be divided into multiple cities. Three cities constitute a county and four counties constitute Boys State. In each city, half the citizens will be members of the Nationalist Party and half will be members of the Federalist Party.

Delegates will hold party caucus meetings, conventions, conduct compaigns, and hold a primary and general election. Elected delegates will appoint the necessary staff to asssit them in conducting the office, and immediately begin to govern in whatever subdivision they have been elected to.

There is a daily newspaper that will require the service of reporters, photographers, editors, cartoonists, layout and copy people, and business management.

There is a fully functioning court system, general assembly (House and Senate) and law enforcement system. To educate the young men on the process of how our school operates and functions, a school board section provides instruction in the business of running Iowa schools.

For those with musical interest, Boys State offers the opportunity to play and/or sing in the American Legion Boys State Band and/or Chorus. The band performs at all major functions, and the chorus sings several times during the week

The staff of highly motivated and qualified individuals at American Legion Boys State are drawn from members of The American Legion, Boys State Board of Directors, Iowa State Patrol, agencies of Iowa government, Iowa National Guard, U.S. Military Services and Military Academies, professional career fields, and former Boys State delegates.

Iowa conducted its first American Legion Boys State in 1938 and has held one every year (except 1945). Most have been held at Camp Dodge.