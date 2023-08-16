Beware of passport scam

The Winnbago County Recorder warns residents of online passport scams.

Do not pay any passport fees online. Passport fees must be paid during your in-person appointment. You will never be charged to schedule a passport appointment. You will never be charged for passport applications or forms. Passport materials are available for free in the Winnebago Co. Recorder’s office and on travel.state.gov.

Do not pay another company for something you can do yourself for free.

The Winnebago Country Recorder’s office is open to anyone in need of a renewal or new passport and/or passport photo, Monday through Friday from 8-11 a.m. and Noon-4 p.m. With one acceptance agent available, they ask people to call their office at 641-585-2094 to schedule an appointment for passport needs. They will ensure all customers receive the correct information and guidance.