Birth Announcement
Tue, 07/29/2025 - 9:36am Terry
Brent and Brittani Bjelland, Lake Mills, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Theo John, born Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Clarion. He weighed 6 lbs., 10 ozs.
