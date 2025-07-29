Home / News / Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement

Tue, 07/29/2025 - 9:36am Terry

Brent and Brittani Bjelland, Lake Mills, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Theo John, born Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Clarion. He weighed 6 lbs., 10 ozs.

