After more than 16 years in business in Buffalo Center, Bison Laserwash has a new owner who will continue to provide a convenient service to motorists on Hwy. 9.

Brian Abele purchased the car wash in October from the group of five owners who opened the business in the summer of 2005, including Brian Blodgett, Steve Hassebroek, Jim Hofbauer, Rick Hofbauer, and Gary Peterson.

Abele, who lives between Thompson and Lake Mills, says he’s mostly retired from farming, and he thought running a car wash would be something good to do to keep busy. He had thought about putting up a new car wash in another community, and he decided to call Steve Hassebroek to find out more about the car wash business. That’s when he learned Bison Laserwash was for sale, and he decided to buy it.

“This way, I thought I could get my feet wet with it and learn things,” said Abele. “There’s a lot more to running a car wash than you think, and it’s kind of a learning process.”

Abele says he comes through Buffalo Center a lot, and he always liked stopping at Bison Laserwash to get a car wash. “I think this is the best one there is around,” he said.

Steve Hassebroek says the timing was right for him and the other co-owners of Bison Laserwash to sell the business, and they think Abele is the right person to take it over. “We think he’s going to do a great job. That’s why we sold it to him,” said Hassebroek.

Hassebroek says they built the car wash to add something nice to the community, and there was a need for an automatic car wash in town. He says it was another convenience to make Buffalo Center stand out and attract people to town to live or shop.

Abele says Bison Laserwash is in good shape, and he’ll be working to make some minor improvements. One convenience he wants to bring back is the vending machine in the lobby, which hasn’t been working for a few years.

Abele says he’s been farming for 42 years. He used to own North Iowa Farm Service in Leland, which he sold to the Forest City Coop, and he continued working with them for a number of years. He also helped his son-in-law start a business in Lake Mills.

Abele says he thinks people have been happy with Bison Laserwash, but he’s open to suggestions if anyone has any. He plans to continue to keep the car wash in good working order.