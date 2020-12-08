Black Hills Energy provides resources for customers impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic

With the continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Hills Energy understands many customers could be facing financial hardships. As a result, the company temporarily suspended nonpayment disconnections and late-payment charges effective March 16, 2020.

Now, as communities work to find a new normal, Black Hills Energy will be resuming their standard collection processes as of Aug. 24, 2020. Black Hills Energy is working hard to ensure customers know the many options for financial support available as part of a proactive outreach for assistance. Black Hills Energy has shared several possible solutions, information and resources available for customers to ensure they take full advantage of those options.

“Our normal has always meant supporting our customers and communities, and it still does, which is why we have made several programs available to help those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19,” said Shirley Welte, vice president of operations.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the following programs if they find themselves struggling to pay their utility bills during this time:

• Budget billing is a free, stable payment plan. It gives customer’s more predictable bills by averaging the amount you pay each month.

• Payment arrangements provide extended payment terms to help customer’s get back on track. A customer can enter one of these flexible arrangements online or by calling 888-890-5554.

• Black Hills Cares helps eligible residential customers pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses. The program uses voluntary donations from our employees and customers and then matches these contributions dollar for dollar. If you’d like to help families in your community, check the box on your payment stub and Black Hills Energy will match your gift.

• Medical extensions offer qualifying residential customers a limited extension of time to pay their utility bill.

• 211.org is a comprehensive source of social services information in the U.S. This free service connects millions of people to help in meeting essential needs and more.

• Iowa Economic Develop-ment Authority (IEDA) is helping small businesses pay their utility bills. It can be used for electric and natural gas assistance for up to four months, eligible applicants will receive a credit on the following month’s bill. For more information visit www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/covid-19

• Additional assistance programs are available in certain areas. Contact Black Hills Energy to learn more.

“Black Hills Energy has always set a priority to do all we can to keep the lights on and the gas flowing in the communities we serve, particularly during times of hardship,” said Shirley Welte. “As we all transition into a new normal, Black Hills Energy will continue to take steps to support our customers as they continue to rebound from the effects of COVID-19.”

To learn more about what the company is doing to assist customers, please visit blackhillsenergy.com/covid-IA or call 888-890-5554 to discuss options that may be available for you.

Black Hills Corp. is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company, with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, S.D., the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com and www.blackhillsenergy.com.