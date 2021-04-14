Black Hills Energy puts customers first after widespread historic cold

Black Hills Energy continues to keep affordable energy for our customers a top priority in response to the dramatic increase in natural gas prices in February.

Black Hills Energy is working closely with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) to determine the best path forward to manage the impact of increased natural gas costs for customers.* With approval from the IUB, beginning in April the natural gas costs incurred during the polar vortex period will appear as an additional line-item on customer bills. At the request of Black Hills Energy, the recovery of these natural gas costs will span for the next three years.

“The financial well-being of our customers is important to us and we recognize how these additional costs can impact a family budget,” said Shirley Welte, vice president of Iowa operations. “We remain committed to supporting reasonable energy costs. Spreading the cost over the course of three years will result in a lessened impact to bills during the three-year period,” said Welte.

Black Hills Energy stood ready to respond to dramatic increases in customer energy demand. Black Hills Energy team members continually monitored energy supply and adjusted as needed to support system integrity and meet extraordinary customer demand. Locally, technicians bundled up to physically inspect and monitor key infrastructure to be ready to respond.

Customers worried about affording their bill are encouraged to log into their account through the Black Hills Energy website and enroll in Budget Billing, which is a free payment plan that averages the amount you pay each month. This budget option supports customers looking to avoid the seasonal increases in bills that result during extreme weather by averaging out usage during the past year. Customers can also seek out other assistance options by calling 211 to get access to emergency utility assistance services like Black Hills Cares or by visiting Assistance Programs on our website at blackhillsenergy.com

* The natural gas customers’ fuel use is passed on to them at cost. Gas supply teams continuously prepare for abnormal demand and price changes to minimize the financial impact to our customers by implementing a portfolio of gas purchase options. The recent polar event caused the largest natural gas price increases in the last 20 years.