Bloomingdale announces re-election campaign

Representative Jane Blooming-dale (R-Northwood) has announced her re-election bid for Iowa House District 60.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent my district in the State Legislature,” said Bloomingdale. “I am proud of all the work we have done to reduce the tax burden on Iowans and support small businesses. I look forward to continuing to work for District 60 and all Iowans.”

Bloomingdale is a lifelong resident of Northwood and served in city government for 20 years, both on city council and as mayor. She worked for the Northwood-Kensett school district before she decided to continue her education in accounting. She has now owned and operated Bloomingdale Tax and Accounting for over 25 years. She has been married for over 40 years and raised two children.

Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley (R- New Hartford) said he enjoys working with Representative Bloomingdale in the Iowa House.

“As the chairwoman of our State Government committee, Rep. Bloomingdale is tasked with balancing an abundance of different topics and issues that affect the lives of Iowans,” Grassley said. “She is truly committed to making Iowa the best place to work, live and raise a family. We are proud to have her be a part of our caucus.”

Bloomingdale is seeking her fifth term in the Iowa House. She currently resides in Northwood with her husband, Jim. In the House Bloomingdale currently serves as Chair of the State Government Committee. She also serves on the Commerce, Local Government, and Ways and Means Committees.