Boehmer joins NIACC Alumni Advisory Board

Boehmer joins NIACC Alumni Advisory Board

Wed, 01/10/2024 - 12:29pm Terry

Lincoln Boehmer has joined the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Alumni Advisory Board.
Boehmer graduated from NIACC with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering in 2016, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Engineering from Iowa State University in 2018. His parents are Jim and Angie Boehmer, Lake Mills.
Boehmer is a Project Manager–Estimator with Dean Snyder Construction, Ankeny. Through his employer, Boehmer is involved with the Pinky Swear Foundation of Iowa. He is a past volunteer for the Big Brother Big Sister of Central Iowa program. Boehmer and his fiancé, Cara, are parents of a son, Canyon, and live in Slater.
Other members of the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board are president, Chad Nelson ’97, Tony Coloff ‘62, Tanya Dadisman ’99, Amy Fleming ‘96, Kevin Hennessy ’09, Ruth Miller ’72, Louisa Montealvo ’10, Brittney Sanchez ’12, and Mary Jo Vrba ’96.
Part of the NIACC Foundation, the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board has been in existence since the formation of the NIACC Alumni Association in 1991.  The Alumni Association supports the annual Pathways to Success program, student scholarships, the InTouch newsletter, and other alumni activities.
Membership in the NIACC Alumni Association is free and open to graduates and others who have benefited from the programs and services of the College.  
For more information, call 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4386 or email alumni@niacc.edu.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

