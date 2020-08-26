Boyd Gaming’s Diamond Jo properties contribute $50,000 to relief efforts in Iowa

Boyd Gaming and its two Iowa properties, Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque and Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, announced they will contribute $50,000 to the American Red Cross Iowa Region in support of ongoing relief efforts following the devastating storm that recently swept through the state.

The $50,000 contribution will assist the American Red Cross Iowa Region with providing additional shelter, food and health services to Iowans who have been directly impacted by the derecho storms.

“Giving back to our communities is an important part of Boyd Gaming’s culture, and we believe it is our duty to help Iowa during its time of need,” said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. “We are proud to support the American Red Cross as they provide much-needed relief and assistance to our neighbors and friends across the state.”

Boyd Gaming has operated in Iowa since 2012, when the Company acquired Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque and Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood.

To learn more about the American Red Cross Iowa Region’s efforts in the state, visit www.redcross.org/local/iowa.

