Monday night, Feb. 15, the Lake Mills Bulldogs defeated West Bend-Mallard 75-28. (Details will be published next week.) The boys will take on West Hancock this Thursday, Feb. 18. This will be a home game for the Bulldogs, beginning at 7 p.m.

Thursday night’s winner will take on either Bishop Garrigan or North Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. in Clear Lake.