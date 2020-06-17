Brackey awarded plaque

If you have ever been to a high school game in the area, you have probably seen Jim Brackey, Thompson, as one of the officials. Recently, Jim was awarded a plaque for his 50 years as an athletic official by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. He has officiated in area high school football, basketball and soft ball games along with state regionals and state tournaments in each of the three sports. Fifty years is quite an accomplishment, but he has no intention of slowing down. He commented that he’s going for another 50.