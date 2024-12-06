BrickStreet Theatre announces “Mary Poppins” tickets/cast

Tickets for Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins: The Musical, produced by BrickStreet Theatre, will go on sale Monday, June 17. The show will be performed July 14-15 and July 19-21 at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. The curtain opens at 7 p.m. for Friday and Saturday performances and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

In this delightful musical, the jack-of-all-trades and chimney sweep, Bert, introduces audiences to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing. That’s no longer true after Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. She uses a combination of magic and common sense to teach each member of the Banks family how to value one another again.

The show includes familiar musical numbers along with a mix of new ones. Among the favorite and familiar selections are Spoonful of Sugar, Chim Chim Cher-ee, Jolly Holiday, Feed the Birds, Let’s Go Fly a Kite, and Step in Time. For Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Disney requires performers to learn specific choreography.

“Our cast has been working hard to bring that classic song to life exactly the way Disney intends,” said Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith, the show’s director. “Everyone is supportive of one another as they watch the instruction video and practice the steps over and over. I’m confident it will be spectacular by showtime.”

Josh Sparrgrove, Forest City, joins Fredrickson-Smith of Hanlontown as director. Linda Larson, Lake Mills, is the show’s musical director. The Mary Poppins cast includes 49 actors from 12 area communities: Buffalo Center, Clear Lake, Fertile, Forest City, Garner, Kanawha, Klemme, Lake Mills, Leland, Mason City, and Thornton. A dozen of the actors are making their debut in a BrickStreet Theatre main stage show.

The lead roles are being brought to life by Elissa Hanna (Mary Poppins), Forest City; Wyatt Haubrich (Bert), Kanawha; Dan May (George Banks), Forest City; Natalie Keenan (Winnifred Banks), Kanawha; Elsa Bartelson (Jane Banks), Forest City; and Grant Thompson (Michael Banks), Clear Lake.

Cast members from Lake Mills include Emily Charlson, Alejandro Vazquez Perez and Cristal Vazquez Perez.

Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or by leaving a message with contact information at 641-585-1800. They may also be purchased at the door of the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City, if available.