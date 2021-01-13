Bulldogs take triangular
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 10:30am Terry
West Fork hosted Lake Mills and Forest City, Thursday, Jan. 7, in a Top of Iowa Conference triangular. The evening began with the Bulldogs making quick work of West Fork, 66-14.
