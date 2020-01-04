Businesses open limited hours

During the Coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have been ordered to close. A few businesses in Lake Mills, however, remain open with limited hours.

The Lake Mills Graphic office will be open from 8 a.m.-Noon, Monday through Friday, until further notice. You may email graphic@wctatel.net, or call 641-592-4222 with any news, announcements, or ads. The weekly issue will be available by 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Singelstad Hardware, Three Oaks Greenhouse, Mill St. Liquor, Don’s Motor Mart, Dave’s Auto Service, Casey’s, and Dollar General, are all open regular hours.

David’s Marketplace is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and is also taking grocery orders. They prefer you drive up to pick up your order and they will bring it to your vehicle.

Redinger Pharmacy is open regular hours and has a new pick up procedure. Call in your medication order at least an hour or two beforehand (592-0140). Provide payment with a debit/credit/HSA/flex card. Call when you arrive (please do not use the back door). Please observe social distancing and do not stand in the doorway. Pick up your order at the pick up table.

Marketplace on Mill asks that you call 641-592-2520 or email pitstop@wctatel.net to set up appointments and place orders.

5 Alarm Brewing will fill growlers and sell you merchandise or gift cards. Message them on Facebook or call Jason (590-1793), Jim (430-9086), Nathan (590-6023), or Ross (590-3040).

Main Street Pizza and Subway are open for take-out only.