Call for entries for Iowa Artists Regional Show

Artists from a nine-county area are invited to submit entries for the 2020 Iowa Artists regional show to be held in Buffalo Center, Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Heritage Center, right off Hwy. 9. This one-day show involves two and three dimensional art which will be judged and critiqued, with first, second, third place and honorable mention ribbons awarded. Artworks awarded blue ribbons at this show are then qualified for entry into the state competition in May.

Artists age 18 and over from the following counties are eligible to enter: Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Winnebago, Worth and Wright.

Artists wishing to submit works should pre-register by March 20. Register by contacting Marvella Blome, chairperson, at 641-584-2984, mdblome@wctatel.net, or by mail at 42418 130th Ave, Thompson, Iowa 50478. Each artist may enter a total of three works.

Oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, pencil, ink, charcoal, triptychs, (framed and ready-to-hang) are accepted as well as jewelry, ceramics, sculptures and fiber/textile works. Maximum dimensions are 4’x4’.

Anyone entering the show must be a member of “Iowa Artists,” but artists can sign up for membership at the show or by visiting www.iowaartists.us.