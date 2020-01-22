Call for student artists

Calling all student artists in kindergarten through 12 grade. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now accepting entries for the 2020 Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) art contest. While entering the JDS contest, students have the opportunity to learn about waterfowl and their habitat, and then create an image of an eligible North American waterfowl species. School groups and informal groups can enter this contest, or the student may enter individually.

Iowa entries for 2020 must be postmarked by March 15, 2020, and mailed to: DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, ATTN: Junior Duck Stamp, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555.

All information needed to participate can be found on the website: www.fws.gov/juniorduck.

The 2019 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp winner was Olivia Payne, a 14-year-old from Knoxville. Her entry was a ruddy duck done in colored pencils. Olivia’s entry is now traveling around the United States with all the state Best of Show winners.

The Iowa entries are judged by a panel of five judges with 100 students receiving awards. The Best of Show from Iowa is submitted to the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in Washington, D.C. All state Best of Show winners are judged at the national contest with the national overall winner being chosen from those entries. The national winner becomes the 2020-2021 Junior Duck Stamp, with cash prizes for the national first, second and third place winner. Proceeds from the sale of the stamp are returned to the program for environmental and conservation education. Graduating seniors can inquire about scholarship opportunities.

If you have questions about the Junior Duck Stamp, please contact the Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Coordinator Alyssa Lu by calling 402/676-3652 or email alyssa_lu@fws.gov. If you would like flyers, curriculum, or know about educational opportunities feel free to reach out.