Camping rate increase at Dahle Park

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has voted to raise the camping rate at Dahle Park. This is the first change to the camping rate since 2004. All campsites at Dahle are numbered and include electrical outlets, and no more than one camping unit is allowed per campsite. Dahle Park is located four miles northwest of Lake Mills and also includes water, a pit toilet, a shelter house, and access to the Winnebago River.

Camping rates at the WCCB’s other campground at Thorpe Park will remain the same. As at Dahle, all campsites are numbered and only one camping unit is allowed at each site. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City and includes water, pit toilets, a shelter house, a rental cabin, a small fishing lake, and hiking trails.

Both campgrounds have self-registration and all sites are available on a first-come, first served basis. No sites are reservable. Payment can be made at the registration site, but people can also pay with a credit/debit card by calling the WCCB office at 641-565-3390 during office hours (M-F, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.). The office might not be staffed at all times, though, so that payment option might not always be available.

Winnebago County campgrounds will open for the season, Friday, April 30.

For more information about the WCCB’s campgrounds, people can contact WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at 641-565-3390 or at rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com.