Canoeing program rescheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and NIACC have rescheduled their fun and educational class, Canoeing Lake Catherine. The class will now be held Saturday, July 18, from 1-3 p.m. at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on 345th/”I” St.

During the class, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will give some basic canoeing instruction to help novices learn more about canoeing and help veteran canoers brush up on their skills. She will cover topics such as entering and exiting a canoe, how to hold a canoe paddle, and basic paddling strokes. Everyone will then have the opportunity to try out their skills as they take a leisurely paddle around Lake Catherine.

To adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols, registration will be limited to 12 people and only two immediate family members will be allowed in each canoe. Social distancing will be required during the instruction part of the program and, of course, it will be easy to socially distance out on the lake. And, since none of the canoeing equipment has been used since last year, it is all COVID-free. Hand sanitizer will also be available for people to use during and after the program.

There is a fee for the class and people need to register by contacting NIACC at 641-422-4358.

For more information about Canoeing Lake Catherine, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.