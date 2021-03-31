Cardarella, Gasper exchange vows

Tyler Gasper and Nicole Cardarella, Minneapolis, Minn., exchanged vows Sunday, March 21. Officiant was Nick Rice, Estherville, friend of the couple.

The bridal party included friends of the couple: Haley Frieler, Michael VanDeGraff, Bryan McManus, Jackie McManus, Amelia Giuliani, and Lucy Bouman.

Family and friends attending the private ceremony were: Sherylee Gasper, mother of the groom; Marissa Gasper, sister of the groom; Debbie Cardarella, mother of the bride, and her husband, Tim Nelson; Mary Cardarella, grandmother of the bride; Lory Flannery, cousin of the bride, and her children, Kyle and Makenzie; and Brooke Rice, friend of the couple.

Tyler and Nicole are planning a vow renewal ceremony and reception in 2022.