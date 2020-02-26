Career Panels held at LMHS

Winn-Worth Betco and the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation has partnered with IowaWorks and the Lake Mills Community School District to connect high school students with a variety of career professionals in order to explore and build insight into local industries.

These organizations teamed up to host four career-panel style events where students could submit questions and hear straight from local professionals’ tips and information regarding topics ranging from benefits and education to how to deal with conflict in the workplace.

“WWB has been involved with an annual career day event with the Lake Mills High School for over five years,” said Michaelis, Executive Director of Winn-Worth Betco. “This is an excellent opportunity for students to explore some career paths they are interested in. This is also a good opportunity to show students they can choose a career they want, but to let them know they can fulfill that dream job where they grew up as well.”

Lake Mills Community School Counselor, Rachel Rognes, was tasked with a student survey of ninth through 12th grade to gather the current career interests. The planning committee used the responses to assemble a panel.

“With the wide variety of interest, the students gave, we felt the students would benefit by creating four different panels focusing on a different career cluster for each panel,” stated Rognes.

“Rachel’s efforts to expose different career paths not only at the high school level, but reaching middle school students as well, is very impressive,” said Michaelis. “I look forward to working with her and am grateful we are all able to work together to bring resources together for the students.”

“With the wide variety of interest via the surveys, the addition of panels was not only necessary, but gave us the opportunity to bring in a larger number of panelists for each career cluster,” said Kristle Percy, the IowaWorks Business Marketing Specialist for Winnebago County and other surrounding areas. “Each year, we learn what worked and what did not work. I think the format change that was made last year really worked, we just needed to add two panels to explore the variety of the student’s interests.

“We are extremely grateful to have businesses and LMHS alumni in our community and surrounding area that want to get into the schools and connect with students,” stated Cassie Johnson, LMCDC Executive Director. “Their participation helps us to reinforce in the kids’ minds that there are fulfilling career opportunities for them in our community.”

The first panel was held Nov 18, 2019, and focused on Health Care. There was a total of seven panelists participating: Nurse–Natalie Loock RN/PHN; Psychologist–Trisha Osheim Psy.D., LP; Dentist–Dr. Michael Mehlhoff DDS; EMS–Dale Rayhons; Dietician–Joran Colby; Physical Therapist–Brian Budach; Physical Therapist Assistant–Emily Helgeson.

The second panel was held Dec. 18, 2019, and focused on Public offices. There was a total of five panelists participating: Police Chief–Todd Thorson, Lake Mills; Former Government Official–Merlin Bartz, Worth County; Pastor–Randy Baldwin, One in Christ Lutheran Parish; Principal–Tonya Franks, Albert Lea; City Administrator–Diane Price, Lake Mills.

At each panel, students are encouraged to ask questions of the panelists to be entered into a drawing for a prize. The winner Nov. 18 was Jonathon Roethler, a junior. The Dec. 18 winner was Samantha Szymanowski, a sophomore.

Winnebago County has a 2.5 percent current unemployment rate, (iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov) reported in February of this year.

“One of Iowa’s largest exports is our younger workforce. I like to work with communities like Lake Mills and show the students what they can do in their own hometown,” said Percy.

“I think these were our best panels yet; the students were attentive as they wanted to specifically learn more about careers that spoke this year. It was great to see a few students approach panelists after both panels to ask additional questions; that is exactly the type of interactions we are trying to foster,” stated Rognes.

There were two more panels scheduled, but these were cancelled due to snow days/late starts. All four involved are looking forward to working together again next year.

“Lake Mills, and other area communities, have a variety of businesses with exceptional people in leadership roles who make great resources. We want them to share their individual story with the community and hopefully make an impression on our youth who may someday grow into customers, employees, entrepreneurs and influential community members,” said Johnson.

“Building relationships, telling your story, and interacting with the youth is an important method of community development,” stated Michaelis. “It is important to tell the story of our communities.”