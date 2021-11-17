Catalytic converter thefts up 425 percent in Minnesota

The Insurance Federation of Minnesota says Minnesota is at the national epicenter of a surge in the thefts of catalytic converts. The problem is especially acute in the Twin Cities. The statewide total of thefts is up 425 percent.

California leads the nation in the theft of these vehicle emission control devices, however, the highest risk for thefts is in the Twin Cities. The most popular vehicles for these thefts are the Toyota Prius, Mitsubishi Endeavor and Outlander.

Tips that can help prevent you from becoming victim of catalytic convert theft include:

• Park your vehicle in a garage if possible.

• Consider using motion sensor lights or cameras.

• Install an anti-theft device.

• Etch your VIN or license plate number onto the catalytic converter, or use a high temperature, brightly-colored paint to mark it.

