CDC approves COVID-19 booster doses

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has approved the use of booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer booster doses were approved for use last month. Additionally, the CDC’s recommendations now allow for “mix and match” dosing for booster doses only. These approvals and recommendations are effective immediately.

Moderna Booster

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

• People 65 years and older

• People 18 years and older who reside in long-term care settings

• People aged 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions

• People aged 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Booster

Anyone 18 years and over who received a single dose Johnson & Johnson primary series (one dose) can receive a COVID-19 booster dose at least two months after completing the primary series.

J&J vaccine does not have eligibility criteria for the booster dose.

Mix and Match Use

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a heterologous (or “mix and match”) booster dose in eligible individuals following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. Mix and match dosing may be considered for the booster dose only.

Iowans with questions about which booster dose is right for them should consult with their health care provider. The vaccine is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our families healthy and to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from the COVID-19 virus. Find a COVID-19 vaccine provider here.

As flu season approaches, IDPH urges all Iowans to get the flu vaccine. By getting vaccinated for both influenza and COVID-19, we can prevent avoidable hospitalizations and help preserve health care resources for other needs, including illnesses, injuries and emergencies. Anyone with questions about either vaccine should reach out to their health care provider.

Local blood donors needed

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives this fall to benefit local hospital patients. Appointments are required.

Lake Mills Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 1-6 p.m., at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community.