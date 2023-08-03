Celebrate Iowa History Month in March

March is Iowa History Month and the State Historical Society of Iowa is taking a deep dive into the state’s past with programs and activities.

The month-long celebration kicked off with an official proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds noting the people, places and points of pride that have defined Iowa for generations.

“Since 1857, the State Historical Society of Iowa has been the official keeper of Iowa’s history,” State Historical Society of Iowa Administrator Susan Kloewer said. “There’s no better time to learn about our state’s rich and complex past than during Iowa History Month, and we encourage Iowans of all ages across the state to join us and discover the stories that have shaped our state.”

Beginning with the proclamation, Iowa History Month offers a wide array of in-person and online programs organized by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Iowans and others can tune in to online presentations, take part in family-friendly activities, and take guided tours at the state’s flagship museum, the State Historical Museum of Iowa, 600 E. Locust St. in Des Moines.

Here are a few highlights, including programs and activities during Spring Break, March 10-17:

Iowa History 101

Be sure to register for the Iowa History 101 programs that take place online in March, and throughout the rest of the year.

March 9, Noon

Uncommon Ground: Grant Wood and Russell Lee’s Divergent View of Iowa

March 23, Noon

Fort Madison in Pre-Statehood Iowa: The U.S. Army as a Predecessor to Anglo-American Settlement

Each program is recorded and made available online. More information is available at Iowa History 101.

Iowa History Book Club

Our 2023 Iowa History Book Club online programs explore a number of books related to Iowa history, from the formative years of the American Midwest and an Iowan’s ties to Oskar Schindler to First Lady Lou Henry Hoover and the suffrage movement. Here’s the schedule for March and future months:

March 30, 7 p.m.

“The Good Country” by Jon Lauck

Spring Break Activities during Iowa History Month

March 10 and 13-17, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Drop-in Activity Stations

March 14, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Family Exhibit Tour of “Iowa’s People and Places”

March 15, 9:30 a.m.

Goldie Family Day Camp

(Register in advance)

March 16, 10 a.m.

Family Museum Collection Tour

(Register in advance)

March 16, 2 p.m.

Adult Museum Collection Tour

(Register in advance)

Goldie’s Kids Club

Participate in Goldie’s Kids Club online to introduce Iowa history to children ages 12 and under–starting with Goldie the eastern goldfinch, the state bird.

March 15, Open hours

Storytime

Read “Ten Beautiful Things” by Molly Beth Griffin.

Iowa Culture App

Download the Iowa Culture App to discover historic sites in neighborhoods from all 99 Iowa counties.

Visit the State Historical Museum of Iowa

The State Historical Museum of Iowa offers visitors numerous opportunities to explore exhibits, including “Iowa and the Civil War,” “Hollywood in the Heartland” and “Hands on History.” If you can’t visit in person, tour the museum’s “Iowa’s People & Places” virtual exhibit from your home.

Iowa History Research Center

Explore the newly renovated State Historical Library & Archives Iowa History Research Center at the State Historical Building in Des Moines, now open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Visitors will find numerous upgrades and improvements and can dive into collections filled with state government records, books and periodicals, newspapers, county records, manuscripts, photographs and more.

Iowans can also access the Iowa History Collections Catalog, a unified, user-friendly online catalog that provides greater access to the state’s collection of more than 200 million pieces of Iowa history, available to anyone with an internet connection, anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit iowaculture.gov or call 515-281-5111.