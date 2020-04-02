Celebrate love this Saturday in Lake Mills

Celebrate love this Saturday, Feb. 8, in Lake Mills with “A Love Story.”

Pick up a copy of the Love Storybook at Quinn & Co. Boutique, Singelstad Hardware, or the Truman Helgeson Civic Center. Carry it with you to as many businesses as possible, receiving a page of the story at each. There will be some pages already in the book from a few businesses which operate by appointment only, and restaurants which wanted to participate, but are too busy serving customers to hand out pages. So, journey around downtown Lake Mills to complete the story.

The book will also tell you about all the specials being offered by the participating Lake Mills businesses.

Uptown Fitness will be starting the day out right with heart-healthy snacks and punch card discounts. Swallow Coffeehouse and the Civic Center will showcase vendor fairs. Mill St. Liquor will be holding a free Sangria wine tasting, and liquor samples from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 5 Alarm Brewing will be open at Noon, showcasing their latest release, Red Velvet Chocolate Milk Stout, and live music from 7-10 p.m. from Wayward.

For children, the Lake Mills Public Library will be hosting a paper heart bookmark activity from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marketplace on Mill will be letting kids decorate a Tea-Rex Valentine from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the Civic Center will be hosting a Cupid’s cookie decorating activity. from 9 a.m. until Noon.

At the end of your tour in Lake Mills, drop off your book for a chance to win the Grand Prize—a date-themed basket valued at over $300. In order to be included in the drawing, your completed book must be dropped off before 5 p.m. at Marketplace on Mill, Swallow Coffeehouse or 5 Alarm Brewering. A Facebook live drawing will be held at 5 p.m. at the brewery.