Home / News / Central College student scholarship recognition

Central College student scholarship recognition

Wed, 05/28/2025 - 9:02am Terry

Central College students were recognized during the annual Scholarship Dinner for scholarships earned and applied to the 2024-25 academic year.
Emma Anderson, Forest City, received the Altair Scholarship, Haddorff-Strey Annual Scholarship and Journey Scholarship Fund. Anderson is a member of the Class of 2028.
Caelin Barbour, Leland, received the Journey Scholarship Fund and Richard Morton Root and Ruth Bailey Root Revolving Student Loan. Barbour is a member of the Class of 2026.
Ezekiel Nelson, Hanlontown, received the Journey Scholarship Fund. Nelson is a member of the Class of 2027.
Hayley Wallin, Northwood, received the Journey Scholarship Fund and Verda Vander Pol Scholarship. Wallin is a member of the Class of 2026.

 

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here