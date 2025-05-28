Central College student scholarship recognition

Central College students were recognized during the annual Scholarship Dinner for scholarships earned and applied to the 2024-25 academic year.

Emma Anderson, Forest City, received the Altair Scholarship, Haddorff-Strey Annual Scholarship and Journey Scholarship Fund. Anderson is a member of the Class of 2028.

Caelin Barbour, Leland, received the Journey Scholarship Fund and Richard Morton Root and Ruth Bailey Root Revolving Student Loan. Barbour is a member of the Class of 2026.

Ezekiel Nelson, Hanlontown, received the Journey Scholarship Fund. Nelson is a member of the Class of 2027.

Hayley Wallin, Northwood, received the Journey Scholarship Fund and Verda Vander Pol Scholarship. Wallin is a member of the Class of 2026.