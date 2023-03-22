Change to Winnebago County rural recycling

In the Winnebago County Supervisors Minutes from Feb. 28, 2023, it read:

“On a motion by Durby, seconded by Smith, the Supervisors moved to terminate the Waste Management contract effective, May 31, 2023.”

Winnebago County has had a signed contract with Waste Management for a number of years, but recently, according to Supervisor Sue Smith, they have been hearing many complaints about poor service. The second reason to terminate, was misleading information on where the rural recycling was being transported. Instead of transporting recyclables to Mason City, where it was promised to go, a lot of recyclable material has been dumped at the landfill just southwest of Lake Mills.

The reason stated, was that the original dumping site was closed, because of the declining market for glass and plastic, which used to be taken to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., and eventually shipped to China.

Now, as of May 31, Winnebago County will be entering a new contract with Scott Levine, Buffalo Center. He will manage a site in the town of Thompson, for rural residents to take their recycling.

“There will be a bin for paper products and then glass/plastic/metal will go in another bin,” said Supervisor Bill Jensvold. Eventually, a camera will be focused on the site, to make sure no one is dumping regular trash.