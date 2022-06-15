Charise Schwarm attends P.E.O. convention

Charise Schwarm, delegate from Chapter EX, Lake Mills, attended the 129th annual Convention of Iowa State Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood held Saturday, June 4, in Des Moines. With the theme “Imagine, Create, Inspire,” Carrie Wilkinson, Chapter OP, Cedar Rapds, presided over 400 delegates and visitors. Twenty-nine chapters from soutwest Iowa served as the hostess group for the convention. This committee was headed by Barb Nelson, CH, Villisca; Sarah Smith, HB, Red Oak; and Dana Wenstrand, DN, Shenandoah.

Attendees participated in workshops and heard from recipients of P.E.O.’s six philanthropies and the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund, Inc. The convention concluded with the installation of the 2022-2023 executive board officers headed by president, Carrie Wilkins, OP, Cedar Rapids; vice president, Christin Smith, HL, Dubuque; organizer, Lisa Reindl, MB, Fairfield, treasurer, Pam Schulz, KK, Cedar Rapids; and secretary, Rachael Buresh, GO, Decorah.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. There are approximately 6,000 chapters in the United States and Canada, with 250,000 members. Iowa is one of the largest state chapters with 359 chapters and over 14,000 members.

P.E.O. is one of the pioneer societies for women and was founded on Jan. 21, 1869 by seven young women at Iowa Wesleyan University, Mount Pleasant. Originally a small campus friendship society, P.E.O. soon blossomed to include women off-campus. Today, P.E.O. has grown from that tiny membership of seven to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the U.S. and Canada. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is passionate about its mission: promoting educational opportunities for women. The sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women’s lives with six international philanthropies: P.E.O. Education Loan Fund; P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund; P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education; P.E.O. Scholar Awards; P.E.O. STAR Scholarship; and the ownership of Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. The international headquarters of the P.E.O. sisterhood is in Des Moines.