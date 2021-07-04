Chose receives Emerita award from IHSADA

by Bonnie Kay Baldwin

Lake Mills Graphic

Saturday, March 27, Kathy Chose, Lake Mills, was awarded the Emerita honor by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA) for her years of dedication as the LMCS Administrative Assistant. Chose retired in the fall of 2016.

“Kathy Chose spent 32 years serving the students of Lake Mills by paying sports officials, preparing cash boxes for games, and making sure that orders were completed,” commented Jim Scholbrock, LMCS Secondary Principal. “Her behind- the-scenes work might not have been seen by everyone, but it was a really important part of having great school activities and athletics. I greatly appreciate her service to our students and school.”

Her son-in-law, Dan Rice, presented her with a plaque, certificate and a pin from the IHSADA, on Easter Sunday, April 4.

“I was so honored to receive this unexpected award. The favorite part of my job was always working with the athletic department. Mr. Boehmer was, and is, an excellent athletic director . . . always so organized and on top of everything,” responded Chose.