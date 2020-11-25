Home / News / Christenson earns Dean’s Award at Colgate

Faith Christenson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Christenson is an English major and a graduate of Lake Mills High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2020 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life. Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York.

