Christenson earns Dean’s Award at Colgate

Faith Christenson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Christenson is an English major and a graduate of Lake Mills High School.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2020 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

