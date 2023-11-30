The Forest City Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome everyone to come and enjoy a day filled with fun and holiday cheer.

Monday, Dec. 4, at 6:15 p.m. will be the scene for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The public is encouraged to gather at the Winnebago County Courthouse on S. Clark St. in Forest City. Hot cocoa and holiday treats will be served on the courthouse lawn and festive music will be provided.

Forest City’s Annual Medallion Hunt will also begin Monday, Dec. 4. If you would like to participate, clues will be posted daily on the Forest City Chamber Facebook page and on their website at www.forestcityia.com. Announcements and clues will also be made daily on KIOW 107.3FM radio. The lucky winner who finds the hidden Medallion first will win $300 in Forest City Chamber bucks.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the holiday second event takes place titled Christmas on Clark Street. This event is free to the public. The fun begins at Noon and ends at 4:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and participate in a lot of fun activities.

There will be a free movie “The Star,” at the Forest Theatre, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Another free movie will also be showing the week prior, Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. called “Arthur’s Christmas”.

From 2-4 p.m. events taking place while attending Christmas on N. Clark St. include:

• Crafts for Kids and Cookie Decorating will be held at the former Rejuvenate building located at 134 N. Clark St.

• Christmas Music will be playing downtown

• Santa’s Warming House at Ay Jalisco’s Restauant will be serving free hot cocoa and chili

• The Turkey Bowling event will be managed by the Boy Scouts Troop #418

From 2-4:30 p.m. Horsedrawn wagon rides will be provided for all to enjoy.

Parents, have those cell phone cameras ready. Pictures with Santa and Mrs Claus will be available from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Forest Theatre and the former Rejuvenate building.

For more information and to see an updated timeline of events, visit www.forestcityia.com/holiday-events or the Forest City Chamber Facebook page.