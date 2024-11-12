Christmas concerts this week

The Lake Mills Music Department will soon present two vocal and instrumental concerts.

This Friday, Dec. 13, the seventh through 12th grade chorus and band students will present their annual Christmas Concert and Cookie Walk in the high school gymnasium at 7 p.m. Prior to the concert, the Lake Mills Music Boosters will serve a soup dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the foyer. Student musicians will provide entertainment during dinner. Free will donations from the meal and proceeds from the cookie walk will benefit all music students at LMCS.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the fifth and sixth grade Winter Concert will take place in the LMCS auditorium at 5:30 p.m. All fifth grade students in addition to the sixth grade chorus and fifth and sixth grade band students will be featured.

Students will perform a wide range of seasonal music at these concerts that will surely appeal to everyone. The ensembles are under the direction of Molly Holtan, Linda Larson, Nate and Mindy Sletten, and Bethany Zenk.

The public is encouraged to attend these free concerts.