Get in the holiday spirit, enter the annual Lake Mills Christmas Lighting Contest. To compete in one of the following categories, fill out an entry form online at: www.lakemillsia.org/christmas-lights-contest. Faith-Based display—Best display with a faith-based theme.

Nostalgic display—Best old-fashioned, classic display with reminds-me-of-my-childhood characteristics.

Clark Griswold display—Excessive, FAMILY-FRIENDLY use of outdoor lighting and decoration.

Inside-Out display—Indoor displays that are visible from the street.

Charlie Brown-iest display—Best decorations on a dog house, tool shed, barn, outhouse; anything but your home.

Overall Grand Prize—Community favorite regardless of theme.

Participation is open to all residents within the boundaries of the City of Lake Mills. Entry is free. Contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior.

Entry applications must be received no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2. Displays must be up by Noon, Saturday, Dec. 12. Voting will be held the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 17.