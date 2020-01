The 2019 Christmas Lighting Contest winners have been announced by the LMCDC. Winners: Joel Koch Family (Overall Favorite), 1006 S. Grant; Ben Dagestad Family (Clark Griswold), 1107 S. Winnebago; Kris Singelstad Family (Nostalgic), 1002 Milton Ave.; Harold Hurley Family (Inside-Out), 1101 S. Washington; and William Humphrey Family (Faith-Based), 406 N. 1st Ave. E.