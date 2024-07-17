The circus is coming to Forest City

The Culpepper and Merri-weather Circus is coming to Forest City, Thursday, Aug. 1, at Heritage Park of North Iowa with shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The circus has been providing quality, local, family entertainment for 38 years. This authentic one-ring, big top circus has been featured on television. They are very excited to bring you their brand new performance featuring big cats presented by Trey Key, aerialist extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal bareback horse riders, the Perez daredevil duo on the tight rope and wheel of destiny, Elizabeth Ayala’s incredible foot juggling and hair hang, and everyone’s favorite circus clown, Leo Acton.

Everyone is welcome to watch the big top rise at 11 a.m. You will also get a chance to tour the grounds and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show. Learn about life on the road and the care the animals receive.

The Midway opens at 4 p.m. with pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting, concession stand, and the box office will open.

Then get ready for an amazing show the while family will love at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Each show lasts about 90 minutes.

Advance tickets are available at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, Hy-Vee (Forest City and Garner, MBT and NSB (Forest City), and David’s Foods (Lake Mills). Box office tickets go on sale at the circus grounds one hour before each show.

Find the circus on social media at cmcircus.com, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus on Facebook, and @cmcircus on Instagram.