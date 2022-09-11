Home / News / City of Lake Mills looking for new Director of Public Works

City of Lake Mills looking for new Director of Public Works

Wed, 11/09/2022 - 11:21am Terry

The Lake Mills City Council held a special meeting last Thursday, Nov. 3. During this meeting, a resolution was passed to accept the involuntary termination of the Director of Public Works, Scott Christenson.
According to Mayor Fran Unger, the council adopted a hiring process, where they will work internally to establish candidates for the position through the Employee Relations Committee. The council hopes to have eligible candidates by the next council meeting, Monday, Nov. 21.
Those who may be interested in the position should contact Lake Mills City Hall at 641-592-3251. (See ad on page 8.)

