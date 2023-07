The LMHS Class of 1963 held their 60th Class Reunion at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club, Saturday evening, July 8. The classmates pictured above were in attendance (L-R): Gary Engelby, Marilyn Nonnweiler Charlson, Dan Rinden, Marcia Streeter Latham, Jerry Christensen, Jean Olson Moe, Warren Moe, Katie Timm Olson, Mary Sedgwick Charlson, Sharon Anderson Johnson, Sondra Olson Nelson, Jack Dahlby and Marge Reyerson Tenold.