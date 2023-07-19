Home / News / Class of 1978 holds 45th reunion

Class of 1978 holds 45th reunion

Wed, 07/19/2023 - 9:26am Terry

The LMHS Class of 1978 held their 45th reunion, Saturday, July 8, at the Emmons American Legion.
Pictured, front row (L-R): Kathy Ackerson Gabel, Linda Johnson Wharton, Lori Christensen Ericksen, Jill Halvorson, Mary Humphrey Lau, Rita Erdahl, Julie Rinden Fern, Medara Levorson Winter, Jorun Groe Meierding, Diane Knudtson Ranes, Julie Severson Rice, and DeAnn Kvale Peterson.
Back row: Hartwick Haugen,  Jim Johnson,  Mike Singelstad, Mark Honsey,  Roger Fjeld, Brian Midlang, Kevin Nelson,  Neal Skellenger, Jim Evjen, Tim Fiebelkorn, and Gordy Anderson.

