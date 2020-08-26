Clear Lake Arts Center making changes

The Clear Lake Arts Center is making changes, and embracing the pandemic as a gift is one—a gift of time to re-imagine the Arts Center. After much discussion, the board of directors decided to not reopen the building to the public for the time being. They discovered the best way to navigate the pandemic was to temporarily take the building out of the equation. Once that was decided, it was clear what needed to be done after the decision was made.

With such a great response to the creativity packs offered this spring, it was clear that the arts center needed to be taken to the peoplem instead of having the people come to the arts center during this pandemic. It is the safest way for people to enjoy the arts and continue to be creative during the pandemic.

“Once the decision to close our building to the public was made, there was a new energy and excitement at the arts center. The Arts Center has been a good steward of its resources and that allows us to be innovative in our approach. We are determined to keep our vision and live our mission during this pandemic,” said Executive Director Jeffrey Ebeling.

The Arts Center will continue to offer exhibitions through virtual tours, artist talk videos, and online classes and creativity prompts to coincide with the theme and medium of the show. The Arts Center will continue with the creativity packs with a few updates. One area needing improvement is to offer material in Spanish. They want to ensure that all members of the communities served have access to information provided.

The board of directors has been working on updates to the building and strengthening the organization for almost two years. In September 2019, the board updated the vision and mission of the organization.

Board member Diane Ostendorf said, “I am proud to be a Clear Lake Art Center Board member. We have made several enhancements to the building and grounds and accomplished many of our goals that we have spent a long time planning.”

More recently, updates to the logo and tag line have happened. The new tagline encompasses what the board envisions and the direction of the organization—Connecting Community and Creativity!

Kathy Ingram, board president stated, “Our mission and vision are more vital than ever. Changing how we connect creativity with the community will lead to positive outcomes that may not have been otherwise possible.”

The Arts Center is also in the early development stages of a statewide project on creativity. People can check the website and social media for updates on new projects and offerings. The Sukup Lakeside Courtyard and Sculpture Garden will remain open until October. People are encouraged to experience the sculptures and vote for their favorite one with the People’s Choice Award ballot located by the Arts Center’s entrance.

Established in 1977, the Clear Lake Arts Council–now known as the Clear Lake Arts Center (CLAC), incorporated as a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to ignite the creative spirit by engaging the diverse community they serve and their regional audiencem by providing opportunities and inspiration through the visual, performing, and literary arts. Located in downtown Clear Lake, CLAC is an arts complex offering gallery exhibits, educational spaces, an arts library, unique gift shop, a performing arts center, and the outdoor sculpture courtyard.