Clear Lake Arts Center reopens

The Clear Lake Arts Center is thrilled to announce that the building is now open to the public. Masks will be required for a visit and social distancing will be practiced.

The building has undergone a transformation during the pandemic. The Hanson Gallery, service kitchen, and gift shop have been updated with a fresh look and equipment. Shoppers will find new items in the gift shop and some favorites of the past.

To kick off the season, the exhibition Dictators and Dreamers–paintings by Jennifer Lynn Bates will be on display in the Hanson gallery. Dictators and Dreamers investigates infamy, the ripple effects of power, human rights issues, and dreams of the (seemingly) common person. This body of work contrasts the faces of current or recent absolute rulers of countries around the world with the faces of immigrants, refugees, international students, and asylum seekers now residing in the Cedar Valley. The Dictator is infamous. Dreamers are often anonymous. Now, they hold equal attention.

The Arts Center has also launched the Side by Side Project. The project is to engage Iowans to use their creativity to share their story during the Coronavirus pandemic. It is achieved through the creation of a 10”x10” fabric square that will be placed Side by Side to tell the story of Iowans during this challenging time. Their goal is to receive 3,000 entries to construct 30 Quilts to be on display at the Clear Lake Arts Center and around Iowa. More information can be found on their website.

There are several classes being offered beginning May 5. Check their online calendar for class information and registration.

Do you like working with art and talking with people about creativity? The Arts Center is looking for volunteers. More information is on their website.