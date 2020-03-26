Home / News / Closures extended to April 7

Closures extended to April 7

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 5:05pm Terry

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced today during her press conference, that the closure of restraurants and bars will be extended to April 7. Added to the list of required closings are bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, beauty supply stores, luggage stores, home furnishings and furniture stores, and florists.

Iowa schools will remained closed until April 13.

The are now 179 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the State of Iowa.

 

