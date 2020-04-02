Home / News / Coaches vs. Cancer donations set new TIC record

Coaches vs. Cancer donations set new TIC record

Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:34pm Terry

This group of LMCS 5th graders presented a check for $731.53 to Coaches vs. Cancer, Friday night, Jan. 31, at the home basketball game against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Lake Mills raised over $7,900 for this worthy cause, which is a record for the Top of Iowa Conference, well past the old record of $6,615.24. The dog house brought $150. The dash for cash brought nearly $1,300.The athletic department donated 20 percent from Friday’s gate admission. Mrs. Hansen and the middle school chipped in $432.34. The girls basketball team added in over $3,000 for their free throw shooting fundraiser. And third grade students donated from their dollars and the penny wars.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here