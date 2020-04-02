Coaches vs. Cancer donations set new TIC record

This group of LMCS 5th graders presented a check for $731.53 to Coaches vs. Cancer, Friday night, Jan. 31, at the home basketball game against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Lake Mills raised over $7,900 for this worthy cause, which is a record for the Top of Iowa Conference, well past the old record of $6,615.24. The dog house brought $150. The dash for cash brought nearly $1,300.The athletic department donated 20 percent from Friday’s gate admission. Mrs. Hansen and the middle school chipped in $432.34. The girls basketball team added in over $3,000 for their free throw shooting fundraiser. And third grade students donated from their dollars and the penny wars.